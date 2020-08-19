Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 193.8% in August

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the July 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 149,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,959. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

