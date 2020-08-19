Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the July 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

