Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 742,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,654. The company has a market cap of $306.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,701,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.