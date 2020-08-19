Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

