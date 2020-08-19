Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several brokerages have commented on CMBM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 294,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.46 million, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

