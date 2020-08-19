Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Campbell Soup by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,598. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

