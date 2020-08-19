Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,067. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

