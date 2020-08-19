Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

CNNEF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNNEF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canacol Energy from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canacol Energy from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

