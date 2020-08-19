Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 52,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,552,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,125,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 215.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after buying an additional 893,141 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

