Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year High at $301.71

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.71 and last traded at $300.70, with a volume of 399173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after purchasing an additional 216,960 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

