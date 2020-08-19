Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,035. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

