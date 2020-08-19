Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $45,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 9,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,048. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

QTRX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

