Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock worth $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. 14,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,466. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

