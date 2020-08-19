Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 51.7% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 98,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $2,204,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nutrien by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

NTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 16,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,808. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

