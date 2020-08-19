Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,290. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.