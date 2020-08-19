Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,884. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

