Capital Analysts LLC Sells 17,067 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

