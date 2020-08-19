Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 21,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $346.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth $260,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

