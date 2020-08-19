Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.26. Carbon Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,297 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

