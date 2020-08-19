Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 590.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 24,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,238. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

