Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 178,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,714. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardtronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 359,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.61. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CATM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Gabelli began coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

