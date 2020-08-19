CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.24 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $18.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

