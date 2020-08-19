Carry (CRE) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $3.46 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.97 or 0.05554968 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,503,947,352 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

