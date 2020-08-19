Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 541,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CASA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 187,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.16. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

