Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 1,490,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,734. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

