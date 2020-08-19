Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.80 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Motors by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after buying an additional 958,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 25.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

