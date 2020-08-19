Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 846,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,913. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.23.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

