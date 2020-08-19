Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 7,119,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

