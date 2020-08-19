Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,222 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

