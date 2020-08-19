Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,397 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,397 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. 26,744,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,923. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

