Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

CVX stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. 7,981,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,743. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

