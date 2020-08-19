Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.00. 242,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.