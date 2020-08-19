Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Short Interest Update

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CPPSF opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. Cassiopea has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

