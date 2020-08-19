Castle 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Castle has traded up 77.2% against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $31,194.19 and approximately $25.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,932,839 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

