Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,174. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $91.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Catalent by 91.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after buying an additional 777,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

