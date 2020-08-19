Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 14th total of 779,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 149,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,467. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.32. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

