Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 866,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CBIO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 149,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,467. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.