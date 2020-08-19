Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 207,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

