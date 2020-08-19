CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Chairman Buys $12,401.70 in Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Chairman Mark E. Fox acquired 670 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $12,401.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. CB Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.70.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

