CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CBMB stock remained flat at $$12.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.46. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.74% of CBM Bancorp worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

