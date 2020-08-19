CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in August

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 30th total of 460,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

