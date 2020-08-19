Ccore Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,123.52 and $13.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

