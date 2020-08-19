CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of CDW worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CDW by 46.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,627,000 after buying an additional 234,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

