Celer Network (CELR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.64 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039264 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.46 or 0.05499047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045523 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,794,542 tokens. Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#.

The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

