Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 482,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CBMG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,062. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBMG. BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

