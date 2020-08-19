Celo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $462,901.00 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $319.12 million and approximately $462,901.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00021826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.01756780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00190552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.