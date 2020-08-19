Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.43. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4,488 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 52.53%.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

