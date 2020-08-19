Centamin (LON:CEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 190 ($2.48). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price (up from GBX 220 ($2.88)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centamin to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.45) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

Shares of Centamin stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 209.20 ($2.73). The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.76.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

