Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74. Central Federal has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

In other news, Director David L. Royer bought 7,000 shares of Central Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Central Federal by 63,388.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Central Federal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Federal by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Central Federal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

