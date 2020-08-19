Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Central Garden & Pet worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 377,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.48. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

